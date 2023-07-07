URBANA — Two Rantoul men are in the county jail following their arrests Thursday night for allegedly firing air-powered pellet guns at pedestrians in the campus area this week.
A release from University of Illinois police said Lorenzo Vasquez, 19, and Justin Jimenez-Diaz, 19, were arrested on preliminary charges of mob action and aggravated battery. Both were expected to be formally charged Friday afternoon.
A 17-year-old male was also identified and given a no-trespassing notice for all UI property by police before being released to a parent.
No one was seriously injured in any of the shootings that apparently began Tuesday evening in Campustown, prompting safety alerts being emailed to all UI students, faculty and staff.
UI police received reports from at least seven people who were struck with pellets from an air-powered gun that night. Another four were hit Thursday night.
About 8:40 p.m. Thursday, police saw two people in black masks running across the street near Fourth and John streets and followed them since the Tuesday BB assault reports had said three people in masks were firing from a passing car.
As police approached the masked people, they were flagged down by another person who had just been hit with BBs.
Police stopped three males who were walking away from a vehicle parked in the 700 block of South Fourth Street that matched the vehicle described by victims and seen on surveillance video in the wake of the Tuesday shootings.
One of the people near the car told police that they had been involved in all the reported pellet gun incidents and gave officers permission to search the car.
Police found a “Pulsar” brand gun designed to discharge water-based projectiles. Officers also found a water bottle containing the pellets.
As police were arresting the men, other reports came in from three other people who had been hit by pellets Thursday night.