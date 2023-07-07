URBANA — Two Rantoul men were arrested Thursday night for allegedly firing gel blaster guns at pedestrians in the campus area this week.
Lorenzo Vasquez, 19, of the 1300 block of Fairlawn Drive, and Justin Jimenez-Diaz, 19, of the 1600 block of Short Street, were each charged Friday with two counts of battery and two counts of aggravated assault, all misdemeanor offenses, for allegedly shooting two victims Thursday.
A 17-year-old male was also identified and given a no-trespassing notice for all UI property by police before being released to a parent.
No one was seriously injured in any of the shootings that apparently began Tuesday evening in Campustown, prompting safety alerts being emailed to all UI students, faculty and staff.
Judge Brett Olmstead allowed both men to be released on their own recognizance but ordered that neither of them be on the UI campus. Jimenez-Diaz is due back in court on Aug. 21 and Vasquez on Aug. 23.
UI police received reports from at least seven people who were struck with projectiles that night. Another four were hit Thursday night.
About 8:40 p.m. Thursday, police saw two people in black masks running across the street near Fourth and John streets and followed them since the Tuesday pellet assault reports had said three people in masks were firing from a passing car.
As police approached the masked people, they were flagged down by another person who had just been hit with projectiles.
Police stopped three males who were walking away from a vehicle parked in the 700 block of South Fourth Street that matched the vehicle described by victims and seen on surveillance video in the wake of the Tuesday shootings.
One of the people near the car told police that they had been involved in all the reported shootings and gave officers permission to search the car.
Police found a “Pulsar” brand gun designed to discharge water-based projectiles. Officers also found a water bottle containing the pellets.
As police were arresting the men, reports came in from three other people who had been hit by projectiles Thursday night.
Assistant State's Attorney Toby Ortega said Vasquez, who's currently on court supervision for driving under the influence, admitted to police that he shot at people "because it was fun" and denied knowing that it was illegal.