CHAMPAIGN — Two men were arrested on weapons charges following reports of gunfire Sunday afternoon in Champaign, authorities said.
Anthony D. Jamerson, 31, of Champaign, and Jovan S. Saulsberry, 28, of Bourbonnais, were arrested for unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and taken to the Champaign County Correctional Center, police said.
Champaign police responded to the 3300 block of Fields South Drive, in the Carle at the Fields development, at 12:42 p.m. Sunday following multiple reports of gunfire. Officers found 11 shell casings in the Health Alliance parking lot in the 3500 block of Fields South Drive.
No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, police said.
According to CPD, the preliminary investigation suggests two adult males were walking toward the nearby Jimmy John’s when they were fired upon by an occupant of a red Kia. The Kia fled the scene; those responsible for firing upon the two males has not been located, police said.
According to a Sunday evening news release from police, "the two males who were fired upon fled the scene and were additionally seen handling a firearm as they ran to the nearby Hampton Inn hotel. A court-authorized search warrant for two hotel rooms was obtained and resulted in the recovery of one stolen handgun, and a second handgun, both with extended capacity magazines."
The investigation is ongoing, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD at 217-351-4545 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 (TIPS), online at 373tips.com or through the “P3 Tips” app.