URBANA — Members of the Champaign police SWAT unit and the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force arrested two brothers Friday morning on outstanding warrants.
Having information that they might be armed, police went about 6 a.m. to the home of Mark Barber, 18, and Khalleel Hunt, 22, in the 100 block of West Vine Street in Champaign.
They arrested Barber for possession of a stolen vehicle and Hunt for burglary and theft in three different cases.
In the home, officers found three guns, one of which had been reported stolen, and an extended magazine. Police believe Barber was responsible for those, according to a release. The state’s attorney’s office is expected to decide on Monday whether to charge him in connection with the weapons.
Last week, a judge issued a warrant for Barber after the state’s attorney charged him with possession of a stolen vehicle.
On Oct. 21, a man living on South Fourth Street in Champaign reported his car had been stolen from his apartment complex. Then, on Oct. 22, that car was seen on video surveillance at the Circle K, 1503 N. Neil St., C, because another man allegedly fired shots at it.
Police identified Barber as the man who got out of the stolen car.
Amarion Wright, 18, of Champaign, has been arrested and charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm for allegedly shooting at the car Barber was in.
Court records show Barber was adjudicated a delinquent minor in 2020 for possession of a stolen vehicle.
Hunt was on probation in two cases for committing car burglaries in Savoy and Champaign in 2017 and 2018 respectively but failed to appear at hearings to revoke his probation.
He was also wanted for failing to appear in a misdemeanor theft case in which he is accused of selling a stolen cellphone at a recycling kiosk at Market Place Mall in November 2019.
He also had a previous conviction for misdemeanor battery.