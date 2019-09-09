URBANA — Bond has been set at $15,000 each for two Champaign men arrested on drug charges over the weekend.
On Monday, Vincent Edward Williams, 52, and Clydezell Williams, 57, who both listed an address in the 400 block of East Eureka Street, were each charged with felony manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
Vincent Williams is due back in court on Nov. 5, while Clydezell Williams is due back in court Oct. 8.
According to an Urbana police report, officers pulled over a truck driven by Vincent Williams for a traffic violation at 9 a.m. Sunday. Clydezell Williams was the passenger.
After Vincent Williams was cited for not having a valid driver’s license, police proceeded to search the truck and the two men.
They allegedly found drug equipment on Vincent Williams and less than 15 grams of suspected heroin and cash in different denominations on Clydezell Williams.
Police seized the cash and took the two men to jail.