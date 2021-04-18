CHICAGO — Two Champaign residents were taken to a Chicagoland hospital with what officials described as non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting early Sunday morning on Interstate 94.
According to Chicago and state police, a 32-year-old woman and her 42-year-old female passenger were the victims of a shooting that happened around 2:15 a.m. Sunday on I-94 northbound between 120th Street and 108th Street.
"Preliminary reports indicate the shots were fired from an unknown vehicle traveling northbound on Interstate 94 between 120th Street and 108th Street," Illinois State Police announced in a Sunday afternoon news release. "... The events surrounding the shooting remain under investigation and no further information is available at this time."
Both the driver and passenger were both transported to a local area hospital for treatment, ISP said.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has knowledge of the shooting is urged to contact ISP at 847-294-4400.