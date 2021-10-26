URBANA — Two people allegedly involved in a mugging outside a Champaign liquor store last week were charged with serious felonies.
Alexis Vanhook, 23, who listed an address in the 1500 block of Joanne Lane, Champaign, and Timothy Burnett, 38, of Sadorus, were arrested Thursday afternoon.
A Champaign police report said a witness called police about 4:15 p.m. to report that a man was being battered outside the Star Fox Food & Liquor, 1005 W. Bloomington Road.
Police found the 40-year-old man bleeding from the face and saw that he had been sprayed with Mace.
A witness reported two people had been going through the man’s pockets and taking his property while he was on the ground, and that they continued to kick and hit him while he was down.
The report said Vanhook told officers that the victim said something to her that prompted her to beat him and take his property. Officers noticed her hands were swollen.
Burnett, who had the man’s phone, initially told officers the victim gave the phone to him to hold while the victim went inside the liquor store. Later, Burnett admitted he shoved the man.
Vanhook was charged with armed robbery for allegedly using the Mace, robbery and aggravated battery. Her bond was set at $100,000.
Burnett was charged with robbery and aggravated battery but charged as a Class X felon because of numerous previous felony convictions dating to 2001, including burglary, aggravated battery, driving under the influence and reporting a false alarm. His bond was set at $250,000.
Both defendants face penalties ranging from six to 30 years in prison if convicted of the Class X felony offenses.