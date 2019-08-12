CHAMPAIGN — Two Chicago woman are due in court on Wednesday after they were allegedly caught using counterfeit money at four Champaign stores on North Prospect Avenue and near Market Place Mall on North Neil Street.
Shayla Nakiya Cathey and Jedah Alexis Delk, both 18, were arrested just before 9 p.m. Friday on charges of theft and forgery.
According to a police report, on Friday, the two women went to multiple stores and allegedly passed counterfeit bills to make purchases.
That included five items of clothing and an appliance at City Trends on North Prospect and Gordmans, Kohl’s and Maurices in the shopping center on North Neil. They were arrested outside Maurices.
Cathey was released on her own recognizance. Delk’s bond was set at $1,000.
Both are set to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon in Urbana.