RANTOUL - Five people, including two children, were injured in a drive-by shooting in Rantoul Sunday night.
Rantoul police Sgt. Jim Schmidt said their injuries were not considered life-threatening.
Police received several calls that shots had been fired in the 400 block of South Maplewood Drive around 8:15 p.m.
Officers found a 7-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl with gunshot wounds to their legs. They were taken to a hospital.
Three other adult men, ages 41, 25 and 25, received grazing wounds and refused to be taken to the hospital. Schmidt said the three men were unwilling to give police any information.
Schmidt said several witnesses told officers a sport utility vehicle drove by the home and that a person inside the SUV fired the shots. The vehicle was last seen headed south on Maplewood Drive. The description of the vehicle was incomplete.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Rantoul Police at 217 892-2103, or Crime Stoppers 217-373-8477.