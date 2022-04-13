DANVILLE — Two Danville firefighters were taken to the hospital Wednesday after a ceiling collapsed on them in a burning house.
Response to the fire at 707 W. Seminary St. was dispatched at 9:47 a.m. Wednesday. The occupant of the house wasn’t home when the fire started but returned to find smoke coming from the residence, according to fire officials.
Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the eaves of the house. The fire caused a total loss of the home, and determined to have been accidental.
The two firefighters were taken to OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville, where they were treated and released.
It was one of three structure fires Danville firefighters responded to Wednesday morning.
Another fire, this one classified as suspicious, occurred at a vacant house at 126 N. Beard St. Firefighters were dispatched about 5:50 a.m. Wednesday, fire officials said.
The house was also a total loss, though firefighters were on the scene about two hours and 45 minutes.
In the third incident, firefighters were dispatched about 5:27 a.m. Wednesday to a small fire inside a garage at 1712 Deerwood Drive. The fire caused minor damage, fire officials said.