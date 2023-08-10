DANVILLE — “I’m a Hilltopper but don’t hold that against me please,” Schlarman grad Michael Gourley told the school board at Wednesday night's meeting, where he was approved as North Ridge Middle School's new principal — two days before the start of classes.
Gourley succeeds Eliza Brooks, who announced in May that she’d be leaving the district to become executive director of middle schools in Peoria.
Gourley, a former associate principal at Urbana High, has spent the past four years as principal at Morton High. But he said his “deep roots” are in Vermilion County — having attended Bismarck Junior High and grown up on Danville’s Tuttle Street.
Gourley, whose parents still call Danville home, said he couldn’t pass up the "chance to come back and serve in the community where I was born and raised.”
He becomes the area’s 25th new principal for the 2023-24 school year and the fifth new principal in Danville’s District 118, joining Jacob Bretz (Danville High), Amber Davis (Liberty Elementary), Charles Proffitt (Southwest Elementary) and Kristin Shanks (Edison Elementary).