SIDNEY - Two people in an upstairs apartment in Sidney got out safely when the exterior staircase to the building caught fire early Saturday.
People who were at a tavern across the street helped with the rescue.
Mike Dilley, spokesman for the Sidney Fire Department, said firefighters were called to 203 S. David St. just after 3 a.m.
“They had fire showing on arrival. It’s a commercial building with residential on top,” Dilley said.
The exterior stairwell to the second-story apartment - the only way in and out - was on fire.
The State Fire Marshal was called to try to determine a cause. A lightning strike is a possibility, Dilley said, since “it was raining sideways while they were fighting the fire.”
“(The fire) compromised and destroyed the stairway and extended into the apartment somewhat,” Dilley said. “It’s a pretty good amount of damage.”
The man and woman inside were out by the time firefighters arrived.
Dilley said he was told the man helped lower the woman out a window. Then, people who were at the Sidney Saloon across the street found a ladder and put it up to the building so the man could climb down on his own.
Dilley said firefighters did a good job of getting the flames knocked down quickly and keeping them from spreading to adjacent buildings.
“They did a great stop. Those are old buildings,” he said, noting that 203 S. David is the last in a row of structures in that block.
Sidney firefighters were assisted by other volunteers from Philo, St. Joseph-Stanton, Longview, Broadlands, and Homer. Cornbelt firefighters from Mahomet brought an aerial truck as well.
Firefighters cleared the scene about two hours later.