Listen to this article

SIDNEY - Two people in an upstairs apartment in Sidney got out safely when the exterior staircase to the building caught fire early Saturday.

People who were at a tavern across the street helped with the rescue.

Mike Dilley, spokesman for the Sidney Fire Department, said firefighters were called to 203 S. David St. just after 3 a.m.

“They had fire showing on arrival. It’s a commercial building with residential on top,” Dilley said.

The exterior stairwell to the second-story apartment - the only way in and out - was on fire.

The State Fire Marshal was called to try to determine a cause. A lightning strike is a possibility, Dilley said, since “it was raining sideways while they were fighting the fire.”

“(The fire) compromised and destroyed the stairway and extended into the apartment somewhat,” Dilley said. “It’s a pretty good amount of damage.”

The man and woman inside were out by the time firefighters arrived.

Dilley said he was told the man helped lower the woman out a window. Then, people who were at the Sidney Saloon across the street found a ladder and put it up to the building so the man could climb down on his own.

Dilley said firefighters did a good job of getting the flames knocked down quickly and keeping them from spreading to adjacent buildings.

“They did a great stop. Those are old buildings,” he said, noting that 203 S. David is the last in a row of structures in that block.

Sidney firefighters were assisted by other volunteers from Philo, St. Joseph-Stanton, Longview, Broadlands, and Homer. Cornbelt firefighters from Mahomet brought an aerial truck as well.

Firefighters cleared the scene about two hours later.

Reporter

Mary Schenk is a reporter covering police, courts and breaking news at The News-Gazette. Her email is mschenk@news-gazette.com, and you can follow her on Twitter (@schenk).

Trending Videos