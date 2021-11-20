ALVIN — Two people were sent to the hospital with injuries they received in a head-on collision Friday in eastern Vermilion County.
The crash happened at 11:50 a.m. on Illinois 119 at County Road 2151 E, about 2 miles southeast of Alvin and just west of the state line.
Illinois State Police said their preliminary investigation showed that Douglas Risken, 52, of Champaign was driving east on Illinois 119 while Patty Aldrich, 68, of Indianola was driving west. For an unknown reason, Aldrich entered the eastbound lane in her Chevrolet pickup truck and hit Risken’s Hyundai Sonata.
Both drivers were taken to area hospitals and both were ticketed for not wearing seat belts.
Aldrich was also cited for improper lane usage.