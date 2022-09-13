URBANA — Two men were arrested and police are looking for a third in connection with a vehicle crash, a police pursuit and alleged weapons possession that led to school lockdowns late Monday afternoon.
Juvon Mays, 41, of Champaign, and Kenichi Townsend, 27, of Urbana, are expected to be formally charged Tuesday in connection with events that began about 4:30 p.m.
A release from Champaign police said members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force and Champaign police tried to stop a van that Mays was driving near the intersection of University and Goodwin avenues.
Detectives had information that the occupants may have been armed and initiated the stop for an alleged equipment violation.
Two minutes after attempting the stop, the vehicle got in a crash with a car at Vine and Washington streets in Urbana.
Police said three men believed to be armed got out of the car and ran. The driver of the other car that was hit sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
As police converged on the crash scene, they found two women along with Mays and Townsend. They also found two guns in the flight path that Mays and Townsend reportedly took.
Both men are convicted felons and as such are not allowed to possess weapons.
The women were questioned and released but the third man was not found.
Both Urbana Middle School and Urbana High School, which are not far from where the collision occurred, were put on soft lockdowns for a short time while police arrested Mays and Townsend and looked for the third person.
Authorities ask that anyone who might have information on him call Champaign police at 217-351-4545. Anonymous information can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, online at 373tips.com and through the P3 Tips mobile app.