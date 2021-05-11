CHAMPAIGN - Two area men were arrested Monday night following shootings from cars and a chase that led police to Market Place Mall.
Champaign police were first notified at 6:11 p.m. of shots being fired in the 300 block of West Beardsley, then more shots in the area of North Market Street and Eisner Drive, just east of the shopping mall.
Police said witnesses saw two vehicles chasing one another and could hear multiple rounds being fired.
They found that two men abandoned their vehicle and ran inside a store at the mall for a brief period.
Police arrested Jeremiah A. Moore, 19, of Champaign, and Patrick D. Cross, 19, of Urbana outside at the mall.
Both of them had guns with extended magazines. Police found gunfire damage to the vehicle they were in.
Police also found that more than 25 shots had been fired on Market Street, just south of the Salvation Army, but received no reports of anyone being injured.
The second vehicle that got away was described only as a white car that was headed north on Market Street.
Cross and Moore were both arrested for weapons offenses and will be formally charged by the state’s attorney’s office.
Court records show Moore is currently on probation for aggravated unlawful use of weapons stemming from his arrest in November.
Anyone with information is asked to call Champaign police at 217-351-4545 or Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.