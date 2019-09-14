URBANA — Two drivers were injured Saturday morning in a crash where one driver was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
One driver was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 74 near Lincoln Avenue about 1:08 a.m.
The other man was driving east in the left lane at Milepost 183. Their cars collided in that lane.
Both drivers were taken to an area hospital. The westbound driver sustained life-threatening injuries.
Besides the DUI, the westbound driver was charged with improper lane usage.