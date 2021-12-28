CHAMPAIGN — Two adults were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning following an accident on U.S. 150 just west of Champaign.
Illinois State Police said preliminary information is that at 10:20 a.m., a 16-year-old girl was driving west on U.S. 150 near Staley Road when she lost control in the rain/snow mix, crossed the center line and hit another vehicle head-on.
She refused medical treatment, but the 33-year-old man driving the other vehicle and his 33-year-old female passenger were taken to the hospital by ambulance, where they were treated and released. A 1-month-old baby in their vehicle was not hurt.
The teen was ticketed for driving too fast for conditions.
Everyone in the accident was from Mahomet, police said, but they did not release any names.