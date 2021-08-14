WHITE HEATH - Two people were taken to an area hospital after the van they were in early Saturday abruptly left the highway.
Illinois State Police said Jasmine Haynes, 23, of Decatur, and her passenger, Kewon Seals, 30, of Champaign, were both injured and taken to an area hospital following the crash about 1:45 a.m.
Police said Haynes was driving a Honda van east on Interstate 72, just east of White Heath, when she veered left toward the median, then abruptly to the right. The van crossed both eastbound lanes of traffic then crashed into the eastbound guardrail, hitting it first with the driver’s side.
The van came to rest upright in the right ditch.
Police gave Seals a ticket for not wearing a seat belt. The accident was still being investigated.