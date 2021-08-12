WHITE HEATH - Two people were injured Thursday morning when the car they were in went out of control on a rain-slick highway and hit a semi head-on in Piatt County.
Illinois State Police said the accident happened about 7:17 a.m. on Interstate 72 about three miles east of the White Heath exit.
Deandre Bowman, 35, of Decatur, was driving a Pontiac Grand Prix east when he lost control on the wet highway, drove through the center median and hit the front of a westbound semi-trailer driven by Vladimir Lichvan, 56, of Elmhurst.
Lichvan was not hurt but Bowman and his passenger, Tyrai Sadd, 25, of Chicago, were both taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Bowman was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating an uninsured vehicle. Sadd was ticketed for having open alcohol in the car.