URBANA - Two people were injured and a load of beans spilled on Interstate 74 east of Urbana Thursday morning.
Illinois State Police said William Emerick, 55, of Fairmount, was driving a semi trailer tractor truck west, about three miles east of the exit for Illinois 130, when his rig ran off the road and entered the median around 10:40 a.m.
The trailer he was pulling struck the overpass center support beam, causing the trailer to split open and spill beans on the road.
Meantime, an eastbound car driven by Colleen Wilkes, 23, of Schaumburg, was struck by a sand-filled crash barrel that went flying when the semi hit it.
Both Emerick and Wilkes were taken to an area hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Emerick was ticketed for improper lane usage.