URBANA — Two teens are in jail and police are looking for more in connection with an alleged attempted drug rip-off in Rantoul last weekend during which one young man was shot in the leg and another was hit in the head with a gun.
The two teens, ages 16 and 15, from Urbana, were both charged with attempted armed robbery and various weapons offenses in juvenile court Friday. Judge Tom Difanis ordered they be held until a hearing Tuesday before Judge Heidi Ladd.
Their charges stemmed from a Jan. 11 incident that happened about 7:50 p.m. in the Maplewood Estates mobile home park in the 1200 block of Aspen Drive.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said a Rantoul patrol officer saw a car speeding south on U.S. 45 out of the village about the same time that officers were called to Aspen Drive for reports of shots fired.
Police found no one on Aspen but located shell casings and found a trailer had been hit by gunfire. Neighbors reported hearing shots and seeing two vehicles speeding away.
The officer who saw the speeding car found it involved in a two-vehicle collision on U.S. 45 and Leverett Road north of Urbana not long after the shots were fired.
He learned that a person with a gunshot wound to the leg had been in the car with friends but was picked up and taken to Carle Hospital by another private vehicle. He was later treated and released. Others in that car and the other car that was hit were not seriously injured, Rietz said.
Further investigation by Rantoul police revealed that two young men had allegedly arranged via social media to sell cannabis at the Aspen location to a person they thought was a girl. Instead, a car pulled up and three masked males with guns got out and tried to rob them.
In that melee, one young man was hit in the head with a gun while another took out a gun and fired, hitting the teen in the leg.
Rietz said police also learned that two guns were found in a field near where the two-vehicle collision happened. Both were reported stolen and one was linked to the shell casings found on Aspen.
Rantoul police continue to investigate and ask that anyone who has information call them at 217-893-5600 or Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.