URBANA — Two men were in custody Tuesday on weapons offenses in connection with a fight over a woman at an Urbana apartment complex where it’s believed a shot was fired.
Urbana police Lt. Dave Smysor said about 10:15 p.m. Monday, officers were sent to the Town and Country apartments in the 1000 block of Kerr Avenue for a fight.
While the METCAD dispatcher was taking the call, the dispatcher heard what was believed to be a gunshot and someone saying “get the pistol.” A white car was reported to be leaving.
Police stopped the car and found Thomas Cannon, 44, who listed an address in the 1000 block of East Scovill Street, Urbana, in the car with a woman.
He denied being involved in the incident or knowing anything about a gun but police found a loaded handgun in the trunk of his car and arrested him.
Police learned that Cannon and the woman had been at the complex so the woman could pick up items from the home of Lionel Brown, 38, a man with whom she had previously been romantically involved.
Smysor said an intoxicated Brown argued with the woman, becoming physical with her and that Cannon intervened and the two men allegedly fought.
Brown admitted taking a gun from Cannon during the fight and firing it. He was also arrested.
Both men were charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and were expected to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon.