DANVILLE — Two men are in police custody in connection with the Wednesday night shooting of an Alvin man in Danville.
A release from Danville Deputy Police Chief Josh Webb said Kaleb Cotton, 23, of Danville, and Bradlee Williams, 26, of Tilton, were arrested late Thursday night on Lynch Drive in Danville in connection with the wounding of a 23-year-old man in the parking lot of the Aldi store, 502 S. Gilbert St.
That person remains hospitalized in serious condition, police said.
Cotton and Williams are awaiting arraignment in Vermilion County Circuit Court on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, armed robbery and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Danville police detectives learned the pair had gone to the grocery store parking lot to meet the victim about 11:20 p.m. Wednesday and that during that meeting, one of them shot him and both took items from him.