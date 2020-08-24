Both have been charged with different crimes
TUSCOLA — Two men who allegedly chased two girls who were camping out in a yard in Tuscola over the weekend have been charged in Douglas County Circuit Court with different crimes.
Douglas County State’s Attorney Kate Watson Monday charged Robert Ford, 44, of Tuscola, with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon for allegedly having a knife, and Jordan Quick, 20, of Longview, with possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed in the cases of the pair, a Tuscola police officer was called by a 12-year-old girl about 12:30 a.m. Saturday who said she and her friend, also 12, were hiding after having been chased into an alleyway by two men.
When the officer arrived where they were, the frightened girls told her they had been in their tents in the backyard of the home of one of the girls when they heard noises, got out and saw two men, one of whom reportedly had a knife.
They said the men had tried to jump a fence and fell as they did so. The men then allegedly chased the girls through an alley.
The officer recognized Ford and Quick.
The affidavit said Ford was uncooperative with police, telling them he had “been at home buttering bread.” When asked about fresh scrapes on his knees, Ford told the officer he tripped while out walking in the dark.
The officer found a spring-loaded dagger in the area where Ford had fallen and a second small knife in his shirt pocket, the affidavit said. Having been convicted of violating an order of protection in 2018, Ford is not allowed to possess a weapon.
Quick was found to have several small bags of white powder that he said was methamphetamine and that he had recently smoked it. The substance field-tested positive for methamphetamine, the affidavit said.
A judge set bond for each of the men at $15,000. The public defender was appointed to represent Ford, who’s due back in court Sept. 9. No future court date has yet been set for Quick.
Both men are charged with Class 3 felonies, carrying possible penalties ranging from probation to two to five years in prison upon conviction.