CHAMPAIGN — Two people are hospitalized, one in critical condition, with gunshot wounds in the latest flurry of violence in Champaign’s worst year on record.
The first report came to police at 7:24 p.m. Tuesday when officers found a 17-year-old male in a vehicle in the 1200 block of Redwood Drive, near Northwood Drive North, with a gunshot wound to his back.
Officers put a chest seal on him until medical professionals could get him to the hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.
Not even 20 minutes later, at 7:41 p.m., police were called to Mattis Avenue between Springfield Avenue and John Street for shots fired. As they were searching for a crime scene, they were told a 19-year-old man was brought to a local hospital in a private vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head. He is in critical condition.
In the latter shooting, the preliminary investigation indicates the man and another person were driving south in the 1000 block of Holiday Drive when a northbound car opened fire, hitting the man in the head.
Police ultimately found shell casings and other evidence along Holiday Drive stretching from William Street to Stonegate Drive. Based on what they have learned so far, they believe the shooting was drug-related.
Detectives are not yet prepared to say if the Holiday Drive shooting was related to the earlier one, which they learned happened behind the Blue Star 2 convenience store, 918 W. Bradley Ave., C.
The 17-year-old who was shot was in the back seat of a vehicle behind the store with at least two friends. As they began to leave, an unknown shooter opened fire, hitting the victim just below the shoulder blade.
The shootings add to a total that had hit 250 for the year in Champaign about two weeks ago. An updated number is not currently available.
As always, police are urging anyone with information to call them at 217-351-4545. Those who want to remain anonymous should contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, online at 373tips.com, or through the P3 Tips mobile app.