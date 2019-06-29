DANVILLE — Two Danville men were being treated for gunshot wounds after being hit early Saturday on the city’s east side.
A release from Danville Police Commander Joshua Webb said police were sent to the 900 block of Hubbard Lane, just north of Fairchild Street, about 3:45 a.m. for shots fired.
While there, they learned there were two men at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville seeking treatment for gunshot wounds.
A 29-year-old man told them he was outside a party in the 900 block of Hubbard Lane when he heard gunfire and ran. He was hit in the lower back as he fled.
The other man, 27, was shot multiple times in his legs and torso but refused to talk to officers.
Police have no information to make public about the shooter or shooters and were unaware of anyone else who may have been shot.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250. Those who want to remain anonymous and potentially collect a reward can call Vermilion County Crimes Stoppers at 217-446-8477.