CHAMPAIGN — Two men were injured by gunfire from a passing car in downtown Champaign early Friday.
Champaign police said at least 15 casings were found in a public parking lot on Main Street, about a half-block east of Walnut Street.
About 1:30 a.m., a 28-year-old man showed up in a private vehicle at a hospital with three gunshot wounds, described by police as non-life-threatening.
Shortly after that, a second man, 19, flagged down a University of Illinois police officer in the 800 block of West University Avenue in Urbana to say he had been shot. He was also taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his hand.
Police learned that both men were on foot when a white sedan pulled up alongside them. Two people in the car fired from the front and rear passenger seats.
Police have not located the shooters. They ask that anyone who has additional information contact the department at 217-351-4545. Those wishing to remain anonymous and possibly collect a reward should call Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, go online at 373tips.com; or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
The shootings bring to at least 82 the number of confirmed incidents of shots fired in Champaign this calendar year. That’s more than double the number over the same time last year, which was a record year for shots fired at 188 for the whole year. In 2019, there were 101 shootings.