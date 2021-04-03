CHAMPAIGN - Two men were treated and released for gunshot wounds they suffered in a drive-by shooting in northwest Champaign early Saturday.
A release from Champaign police said a 25-year-old Champaign man and a 26-year-old Danville man were outside a home in the 1500 block of Holly Hill Drive about 1:20 a.m. when a black sport utility vehicle drove by and opened fire.
The Champaign man was shot in the right foot; the Danville man was shot in the abdomen.
Both were taken to a local hospital by a private vehicle, police said.
Investigators found approximately 30 spent casings at the crime scene, north of Bradley Avenue and west of Mattis in the Garden Hills subdivision. No arrests have been made.
Mayor Deb Feinen expressed her sadness over the shootings but was grateful the two men were not hurt any worse.
“The senseless acts of gun violence in our community must stop. Addressing the issue of gun violence is a top priority of the city council. We have invested in programs, services and partnerships community wide, and we will continue that work on violence prevention measures moving forward," she said.
Although accurate shooting numbers for the first quarter of 2021 in Champaign are not immediately available, department spokesman Tom Yelich said the incidents in which police can confirm that guns have actually been fired continues to increase. There have been no homicides in Champaign this year.
This time last year, there had been 25 shootings resulting in one death, three people injured and property damage in 15.
Police ask that anyone in that neighborhood who has information or exterior surveillance video to please contact the department at 217-351-4545 .
Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone
at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the "P3 Tips" mobile app.