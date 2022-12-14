CHAMPAIGN — Two men were shot as they walked in west Champaign on Tuesday night.
Champaign police said the victims were in the 900 block of West Beardsley Avenue at 7:50 p.m. when they were shot.
The men, 48 and 28, were each shot in the leg and taken to the hospital where they were treated and released.
Police have not disclosed any further information but ask that anyone with video surveillance or information to contact the department at 217-351-4545 or Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.
The shootings bring to at least 54 the number of people hit by gunfire in Champaign this year. As of the end of November, there had been 124 confirmed shooting incidents and seven deaths by gunfire.