CHAMPAIGN — Police are investigating shootings of two different men late Saturday night on Champaign’s northwest side.
According to a Champaign police report, officers were called to a parking lot outside a business in the 1900 block of West Bradley Avenue at 11:43 p.m. to respond to a report of a shooting there.
When police arrived they found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound.
Police Lt. Nathan Rath said the wound was not life threatening.
Police provided first aid to the victim until an ambulance could arrive to taken to the hospital.
Officers soon learned that a second man, who was 32 years old, had also been shot and was taken to an area hospital by a private vehicle.
This second victim’s gunshot would was described as life threatening.
Rath said that nobody had been arrested in connection with either shooting.
No information about possible suspects was available.
Persons with information about either shooting are asked to call Champaign police at 217-351-4545 or contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com, or via the P3 Tips mobile app.
