URBANA — Two men wanted in connection with a weekend holdup in Champaign were arrested Tuesday afternoon in Rantoul with the help of U.S. marshals.

Trevoy J. Fonville, 23, of the 1200 block of Hollycrest Drive, Champaign, and Elijah Duckworth, 24, of the 1300 block of Joanne Lane, Champaign, had both been charged Monday with armed robbery and aggravated robbery for allegedly robbing a man on Staley Road in west Champaign.

They were arrested at a home in the 1000 block of St. Andrews Circle.

A Champaign police report said the 23-year-old man and his 6-year-old son were walking home about 12:15 p.m. Friday after the man had used the ATM at the Circle K on Staley Road.

The father and son were near the corner of Colleen and Staley when a silver Ford pickup truck pulled into the parking lot where they were and Duckworth and Fonville got out and allegedly confronted the victim over an old dispute. He said he had known the men for years.

The victim told police he tried to walk away but that the men allegedly told him they had guns and that he shouldn’t try anything or they would kill him in front of his son.

Fonville and Duckworth allegedly demanded the victim’s cash, so he handed over $20 that he had just gotten from the ATM and they left.

Driving the truck was Dashiona Fonville, 25, who listed an address in the 1400 block of King’s Way, Champaign. Police said she appeared to be recording the holdup on her phone. She was charged Monday with armed robbery and aggravated robbery after being arrested Friday night.

Police said that not long after the robbery, a silver truck was involved in a shots-fired call near Crescent Drive. Its registered owner was Dashiona Fonville.

She remains in custody in lieu of $200,000 bond and is due back in court Aug. 13. Court records show she had a prior adjudication as a juvenile for aggravated battery and an adult conviction for possession of ammunition.

Court records show Trevoy Fonville has prior convictions for vehicular hijacking and residential burglary as an adult and aggravated battery as a juvenile while Duckworth has prior adult convictions for aggravated battery, obstructing justice and theft and a juvenile adjudication for robbery.

Judge John Kennedy set their bonds at $250,000 and told the men to be back in court July 9 for a probable cause hearing.

If convicted of the more serious armed robbery charge, the trio faces between six and 30 years in prison.