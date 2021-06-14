DANVILLE — A Chicago man and a Danville man were shot in separate incidents when they were congregating outside at different locations in Danville during the weekend.
Danville police said they don’t believe the incidents are related.
In the first incident, reported at 12:18 a.m. Saturday, police responded to the 1200 block of Garden Drive. Upon arrival, officers learned the victim, a 30-year-old Chicago man, had been transported to the OSF emergency room in a personal vehicle.
The victim told police he was standing outside at a party when gunshots were fired and he was struck. He said he didn’t know who was shooting and could not provide suspect information.
Police said the man was treated and later released because his wounds were not considered life-threatening.
In the second incident, reported at 3:19 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the area of Main and Cronkhite streets.
As officers were checking the area, they learned a victim had arrived at the OSF emergency room, where he had been taken in a personal vehicle.
The victim, a 24-year-old Danville man, sustained gunshot wounds to his chest and an arm. He told police he had been visiting with friends in the area when he heard multiple gunshots and was struck.
A report of his condition was unavailable.
Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call Danville police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.