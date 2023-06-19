CHAMPAIGN — The occupants of two units of a Champaign apartment building were displaced by a Sunday afternoon fire.
The fire struck a 30-unit apartment complex at 2777 Hunters Pond Road. Firefighters received the call at 3:04 p.m.
Champaign Fire Department spokesman Randy Smith said a passerby notified firefighters of the fire on a third-floor balcony. They encountered heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear of the apartment building.
The fire was quickly upgraded to a second-alarm. Firefighters deployed multiple hose lines to extinguish the blaze.
Smith said the fire, the cause of which had not been determined, started near an exterior closet on a third-floor balcony.
No firefighter or occupant injuries were reported.