RANTOUL — Firefighters continue to investigate the cause of a fire that caused extensive damage to two homes on Rantoul’s east side Wednesday night.
Fire Chief Ken Waters said the fire started in the carport of a house at 1601 Gleason Drive and caused $500,000 damage to that residence.
It spread to a house at 1601 Gleason Drive, which sustained an estimated $100,000 damage.
“It was roaring pretty good. It was through the roof” when firefighters, who received the call at 8:49 p.m., arrived, Waters said.
Firefighters were on the scene for about four hours.
Someone in the house “heard something, and all of a sudden it was flaming up,” Waters said, adding that the fire spread quickly to the neighboring house.
One firefighter was doing salvage work when a ceiling came down on his head. He was treated and released at an area hospital. Two firefighters became overheated, “and they’re fine,” Waters said.
The carport was not being used to store vehicles. A vehicle parked in front of the port caught fire.
One of the occupants “tried to back it out away from the house,” Waters said. “It had already caught fire, and he backed it into the street.”
About 30 firefighters from Rantoul, Thomasboro and Gifford departments responded.