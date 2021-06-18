CHAMPAIGN - Champaign firefighters have enlisted the aid of police in investigating two fires last weekend that appear to have been intentionally set.
About 11:10 p.m. June 11, firefighters and police were sent to a garage fire at 8 Sherwood Court. The fire was quickly put out with an extinguisher and the residents were able to stay.
About two hours later, at 1 a.m. on June 12, firefighters and police were sent to a single-story home at 7 Meadow Court.
Firefighters found flames at the front of the house that were starting to get inside. No one was injured but the occupants had to find another place to go.
Based on their investigations, fire and police officials are investigating both fires as arsons.
Police said the Meadow Court home had been hit by gunfire several times on Tuesday, June 1, and detectives are trying to determine if there’s a connection between the shooting and the fire 11 days later.
No arrests have been made and police ask that anyone who might have information call them at 217-351-4545 or Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477. online at 373tips.com; or through the "P3 Tips" mobile app.