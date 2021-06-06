DANVILLE - Two people were injured by gunfire, one critically, at a party in Danville early Sunday.
Danville Police Commander Josh Webb said a 30-year-old man was found with multiple wounds at a home in the 600 block of North Beard Street about 3:50 a.m. He was taken to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
As police were trying to learn what happened, a second person arrived at the OSF emergency room with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. That 23-year-old Danville woman is listed in stable condition.
Police learned that they were at the party at the Beard Street address when an argument started between the man who was critically injured and another man. The shooter began firing and the two were hit.
No suspect information is currently available and the police believe the man and woman were the only ones injured.
Anyone with information is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.