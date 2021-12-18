URBANA — Two teens were arrested late Friday night for allegedly possessing handguns in a vehicle.
A Champaign police report said Prentiss M.D. Jackson, 18, who listed an address in the 3300 of Stoneway Court, was in a car stopped by police at Bradley Avenue and Hedge Road about 10:15 p.m. after police received a report of it possibly having several illegal guns in it.
Also arrested was a 16-year-old boy.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said three other juvenile females in the car were released to their parents.
As officers approached the vehicle, they could clearly see a gun in the pocket on the back of the driver’s seat. They discovered it was a loaded 9 mm handgun that turned out to have been reported stolen. That was in front of the 16-year-old.
A second handgun, also a 9 mm that had been reported stolen, was found at Jackson’s feet in the back seat.
Court records show that Jackson is awaiting sentencing for possession of a stolen motor vehicle in juvenile court and had a prior juvenile adjudication for aggravated unlawful use of weapons.
Judge Anna Benjamin set Jackson’s bond Saturday at $250,000. He is expected to be formally charged Monday with unlawful possession of a weapon since he is not eligible to have a firearm owner’s identification card.
The 16-year-old was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center and will appear before a judge Monday for arraignment on any delinquency charges that might be filed.