URBANA — Two boys who were set to be sentenced this week for possession of a stolen vehicle were instead charged with doing the same crime again.
Judge Roger Webber ordered Thursday that the boys, ages 13, from Champaign and Rantoul, be held at the Juvenile Detention Center until their next court hearings on Oct. 14.
Each was charged Thursday in two new cases, in addition to the cases for which they were set to be sentenced.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz filed petitions alleging that both boys possessed two different stolen vehicles early Tuesday and that on Sept. 11, they burgled a store inside Market Place Mall some time in the early morning hours.
The possession of stolen vehicle charges alleged that on Sept. 29, around 6 p.m., they stole a 2016 Subaru Legacy that had been left running in a parking lot in the 300 block of East Green Street while its owner went in a restaurant to pick up a food order that he intended to deliver.
Approximately five hours later, the same pair of boys was seen outside the McDonald’s restaurant at 616 E. Green St., C, asking for money. When a food delivery driver left his Mini-Cooper running to go in and pick up an order, the two allegedly jumped in the car and drove off.
A witness who recognized one of the teens identified him for police.
Then, about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, a Champaign police officer spotted the Mini-Cooper near the Gramercy Park apartments in west Champaign and tried to stop it. The driver fled from police and crashed the car into a tree at John Street and Duncan Road, Rietz told Webber.
That boy from Champaign was caught nearby. He told them he had dropped off the other youth. The boy from Rantoul told police where they had left the Subaru and it was recovered.
The Champaign boy was also charged with escape because he cut off the ankle bracelet that authorities were using to monitor his whereabouts while he was released pending sentencing.
In the Market Place burglary, Rietz said police used surveillance video to identify the pair, who were with a third youth.
One of the boys told police they were out riding bicycles when they found a door open at the mall in the early morning hours. Once inside, the gloved burglars forced open the gate to the Swaidan Fashion store, where they stole backpacks and stuffed them with merchandise.
Rietz said managers put the loss at about $1,500.