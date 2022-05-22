URBANA - Two Champaign teens seen wearing ski masks and allegedly carrying loaded guns early Sunday morning in northwest Champaign are in police custody.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said the youths, ages 16 and 17, were arrested in a vehicle stopped by Champaign police at Bloomington Road and Prospect Avenue about 3:30 a.m.
Multiple people called police to report seeing armed men in the parking lot of the Mach One gas station, 902 W. Bloomington Road. A clerk told authorities there were some 40 cars in the parking lot blocking gas pumps.
Champaign police took stock of the situation from a distance and saw two males wearing clothing described by the callers as well as packs across their chests, a common way to carry contraband and firearms.
When the officer saw the two males and three females get in a black sport utility vehicle and drive east on Bloomington, he called for backup.
When the SUV allegedly committed a traffic violation, officers stopped the SUV and had all five people inside get out.
The two males earlier seen with the guns were found in the back. In addition to open alcohol, officers found the two packs on the floor of the back seat.
One contained a loaded 9 mm handgun with an extended magazine. The other had a .40-caliber loaded handgun, also with an extended magazine.
The males, ages 16 and 17 of Champaign, were taken to the Juvenile Detention Center for alleged weapons violations and are being held there until after court hearings Monday, Rietz said.