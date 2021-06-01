RANTOUL - Rantoul police continue to investigate a Sunday evening shooting that left two teen-agers wounded.
About 11 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the Heritage Estates mobile home park and found that there had been an exchange of gunfire near Sycamore Lane and Rosewood Drive.
Sgt. Jim Schmidt said a male and a female, both 16, were wounded as they sat in a car that had pulled into the trailer park. Police learned that an unidentified person approached the vehicle on foot and began firing at the occupants.
Each of the victims was hit in the upper torso but their wounds were not considered life-threatening.
Schmidt said 11 casings were found in two different piles in the area, suggesting that there may have been return gunfire.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Rantoul police at 217-892-2103. Callers who want to remain anonymous and possibly collect a reward should contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, online at 373tips.com, or through the “P3 Tips” mobile app.