TUSCOLA — Fires at two vacant Tuscola buildings in a matter of days are under investigation.
Tuscola Fire Chief Brian Moody said fires destroyed an unoccupied former church building Saturday night and a house undergoing remodeling Thursday.
Their cause is undetermined.
Moody said firefighters received the call to the former church building at 202 S. Main St. at 5:41 p.m. and remained on the scene until about 9 p.m.
Tuscola Fire received mutual aid from seven other departments with more than 50 firefighters on hand. Ladder trucks from Tuscola and Arcola departments were used to battle the blaze.
Moody said he was headed to inspect the site where fireworks would be set off that night as part of the town’s Sparks in the Park celebration when the fire call came in.
Heavy smoke and fire were coming from the former United Presbyterian Church when firefighters reached the scene.
“We made access to a north door and determined the interior was untenable for much of an interior response,” Moody said. “Defensive operations were established with multiple master streams from an engine, our ladder truck and an Arcola ladder truck.”
After the fire was contained, a local contractor used an excavator to bring down a couple of remaining walls “that we were particularly concerned about.”
Firefighters were called back to the scene for a rekindle about 5:30 a.m. Sunday.
Moody said the building had not been used as a church for at least 10 years.
Providing mutual aid besides Arcola were Camargo, Pesotum, Villa Grove, Atwood, Arthur and Tolono, with Atwood on standby at the Tuscola department.
No injuries were reported.
Arrow Ambulance, Tuscola and Douglas County police and Douglas County EMA also responded.
Moody said the community pitched in to help, with the Pizza Hut sending food, Tuscola Laundromat opening its building for rehab, and residents dropping off water for firefighters.
Saturday's was the second major fire in three days in Tuscola.
A house fire Thursday evening destroyed a home that was being remodeled at 206 S. Washington St.
Moody said when firefighters arrived there was “heavy fire” on a porch.
“We were able to knock it down and make an interior attack,” he said. “Although we had access to all the rooms and punched a hole in the ceiling, the lath and plaster construction prohibited us from finding a deep-seated attic fire.”
Firefighters changed to defensive tactics and had to let it burn to open up to the fire origin.
Moody said firefighters were on the scene for about four hours. The house was a total loss.
Camargo and Pesotum departments responded via mutual aid.
No injuries were reported.
Moody said the house was undergoing remodeling for rental purposes.