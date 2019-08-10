ST. JOSEPH — Illinois State Police are investigating an accident late Saturday morning west of St. Joseph that involved two vehicles rolling over.
Mahomet Citizen Editor Penny Weaver was a witness to the collision, that happened on U.S. 150 about 11:25 a.m.
There were three women in one vehicle and one man in the other, she said.
Although the extent of their injuries is unknown, Weaver said the man was outside his vehicle walking and reported being fine. The female driver of the other vehicle appeared to have a cut to her head.
Two older women in the vehicle with the female driver were initially trapped but St. Joseph-Stanton firefighters got them out. The women were taken away in ambulances that were not rushing, suggesting their injuries were not life-threatening.
Weaver said one of the vehicles “clipped” the other, causing both to roll over. She was not certain which direction each was driving.
The vehicle with the ladies landed on its passenger side while the vehicle with the man rolled over then landed on its wheels. Both came to rest in the ditch on the south side of U.S. 150.
Weaver, who went to assist, said the ladies reported they had been at a bridal shower for the female driver.
“There were gifts all over the place,” Weaver said.