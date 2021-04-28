DANVILLE — Two Danville women have been charged in Vermilion County with murder in connection with the death of a Westville man last seen four months ago.
A release from Vermilion County Sheriff’s Capt. Michael Hartshorn on Wednesday said the remains of Richard Truett, 46, had been found in a farm field north of Covington, Ind., on April 7.
Mr. Truett had been reported as a missing person on Dec. 28, having last been seen the day before leaving his home near Westville with Michelle Ingram.
On Feb. 24, Ingram, 41, who listed an address on Greenwood Cemetery Road in Danville, was charged with aggravated battery to Truett after supplying investigators with details about the events that let to Mr. Truett’s death.
About two weeks later, co-defendant Bailey Castigliola, 34, who listed an address in the 1000 block of North Vermilion, was also charged with three counts of aggravated battery to Mr. Truett.
Hartshorn said “investigators recovered forensic evidence during the investigation” that developed Ingram and Castigliola as suspects in the case but provided no other details.
Neither Hartshorn nor Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy were immediately available to answer questions about the case.