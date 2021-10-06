DANVILLE - Two people are hospitalized in stable condition following a shooting in Danville Tuesday night.
Police said about 9:20 p.m., a Danville police officer was flagged down by a person driving a vehicle that had two occupants who had been shot.
Police learned that the victims, both men, were at McArthur Place and Harvey Street when unknown shooters fired at them, striking a 19-year-old in the head and a 22-year-old in the back.
The shootings remain under investigation and police ask that anyone with information call them at 217-431-2250 or Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.