DANVILLE — Two weekend shootings left two Danville men with gunshot wounds.
In the first, Danville police responded to the 1000 block of May Street for a report of shots fired at 3:02 a.m. Saturday.
Deputy Chief Joshua Webb said while officers were investigating the scene, they were notified a victim had arrived at OSF emergency room.
Police learned the victim, a 38-year-old Danville man, suffered a gunshot wound to his torso. He said he was sitting inside his vehicle in the 1000 block of May Street when someone began shooting at his vehicle.
Webb said the victim could not provide a description of the shooter. The victim was listed in stable condition. His wound was not considered life-threatening.
The second shooting happened in the area of the unit block of North Gilbert Street about 2 a.m. Sunday. Police heard shots being fired in the area.
Officers responded to the parking lot of the Days Hotel and found a victim, identified as a 41-year-old Danville man, lying on the ground with a non-life-threatening wound to his leg.
The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his wound.
Webb said the initial investigation suggests there was a verbal altercation in the parking lot before the shooting occurred. No suspect information is available.
Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call Danville police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.