URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted he confined a woman in the trunk of a car in February has been sentenced to two years in prison.
In return for Robert D. Jackson’s guilty plea to unlawful restraint Friday before Judge Roger Webber, Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson dismissed other charges of aggravated kidnapping and kidnapping against Jackson.
Jackson, 33, who listed an address in the 900 block of East Main Street, also pleaded guilty to domestic battery with a prior domestic battery in a separate crime that happened two days before the other incident.
The 21-year-old woman in the restraint case told Champaign police that about 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 7, she was driving her car for Lyft when a man she identified as Jackson approached her at a gas station on North Prospect Avenue and said he would fill her tank with gas in exchange for a ride.
She agreed and as they drove, she told police he insisted on learning her name, then threatened her with a razor and eventually forced her into the trunk of the car.
She was found about seven hours later in the trunk in the 600 block of West Harrison Street in Danville when a passerby heard noises coming from the car. The car had been heavily damaged in a hit and run accident about three hours prior to her discovery. She was not seriously injured.
The domestic battery happened on Feb. 5 at a home in Urbana that Jackson was sharing with a woman who he struck in the face, Larson said.
Jackson was given credit on his sentences, which will be served at the same time, for 218 days already served.
His prior convictions include robbery, aggravated driving under the influence, unlawful use of a credit card, and domestic battery, Larson said.