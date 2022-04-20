CHAMPAIGN — Timothy Tyler is Champaign's next police chief.
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources police chief will be introduced at an 11 a.m. news conference today at the City Building. The position has been vacant for eight months.
"I want to thank Chief Tyler for bringing his commitment and passion for public service to Champaign and I look forward to working with him in this new leadership role," City Manager Dorothy David said in a release.
Said Tyler: "As Chief I commit to listening to the needs of the officers and civilian staff and providing the resources and support they need to be successful. I know there is much to do, but I’m up to the challenge.”
Tyler will make $180,000, the city said.
In late March, Tyler and two more finalists — St. Louis police Cmdr. Angela Coonce and Idaho Falls police Bryce Johnson — were brought in for interviews and to meet community members.
Tyler has more than 29 years experience in law enforcement.
Before being named to his current position, he served with Illinois State Police, where he rose through the ranks from master sergeant/squad leader to lieutenant/operations officer to lieutenant/detail commander for the Metro East Police Assistance Team and captain/district commander.
He previously served as an officer and sergeant for the Markham Police Department and has 32 years of experience in the Army, currently serving in the rank of colonel in the Army Reserves.
Tyler is pursuing a master’s degree in public administration and has completed training at Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command, along with multiple courses through Illinois State Police, the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board and the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College.
Tyler replaces Anthony Cobb, who resigned Aug. 6 after serving nine years as police chief to take a new job with the Illinois Law Enforcement Training Board.