URBANA — A cannabis dispensary in Urbana closed about noon for the day Wednesday to make repairs after a U-Haul hit the front of its business.
Urbana police Sgt. Andy Hewkin said the male driver of a U-Haul truck pulled off University Avenue into the parking lot at nuEra Cannabis, 105 E. University Ave., U, about 11:45 a.m.
“He hit a parked vehicle unknowingly, and witnesses saw it slow down like it was going to park, but all of the sudden, it drove into the building,” Hewkin said.
The rental truck broke the dispensary’s window and bent its frame, Hewkin said, but did not actually go inside the building. Hewkin said there was nothing to suggest the driver intended anything sinister.
No one was injured, and no tickets were issued since the accident happened on private property. Hewkin said the car the man hit with the U-Haul was not seriously damaged.