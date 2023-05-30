Sign up for our daily - and free - newsletter here
MANSFIELD — U.S. 150 between Mansfield and Farmer City is closed for the next several weeks.
The highway closure, which began Tuesday, is needed to reconstruct two box culverts and is expected to last into July, according to the Illinois Department of Transportion. Traffic will be detoured to Interstate 74.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area.
Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 2,500 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program.
For more information on IDOT projects, go to GettingAroundIllinois.com.