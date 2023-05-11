URBANA — Two Urbana High School students garnered top honors in the 2023 annual Congressional Art Competition.
Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski’s office announced recently that senior Achilles Delgado was the overall runner-up in the 13th district competition with his piece “Jarring Photo,” while freshman Simon Hamilton’s “Spinning” was a district office winner.
Delgado’s artwork will be displayed in Budzinski’s Washington, D.C., office, while Hamilton’s piece will be on display for the next year in Budzinski’s Champaign district office.
Each spring, the Congressional Institute sponsors a nationwide high school visual art competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent in the nation. Constituents with backgrounds in the arts selected the winning entries for Budzinski.